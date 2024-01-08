UBS Group Downgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Neutral

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.