UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 323.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 256.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in UDR by 8.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

