UDR (NYSE:UDR) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Head to Head Review

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

UDR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UDR alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.52 billion 8.36 $86.92 million $1.37 28.16 Broadstone Net Lease $407.51 million 7.97 $122.11 million $0.99 17.53

This table compares UDR and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadstone Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. UDR pays out 122.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 115.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UDR and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 6 8 0 2.47 Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 28.25% 11.48% 4.15% Broadstone Net Lease 40.83% 5.64% 3.42%

Summary

UDR beats Broadstone Net Lease on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,177 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.