UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 70,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,756,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,024. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $26.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after buying an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

