Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 991,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

