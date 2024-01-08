Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.70. 397,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,269. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

