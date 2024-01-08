United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.