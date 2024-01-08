United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 5.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 5,686,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,570,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.
United States Natural Gas Fund’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.
