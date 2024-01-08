United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 5.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 5,686,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,570,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

About United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.