Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $33.24

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $34.16. Upstart shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 1,983,341 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Upstart Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,393 shares of company stock worth $3,051,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

