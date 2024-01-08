US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 472,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 185,054 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.00.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
