US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 472,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 185,054 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.00.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:XBIL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

