Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,948 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Utz Brands worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 675,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,270. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

