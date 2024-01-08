Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,288.00.

Vacasa Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,917. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $176.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter worth $46,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

