VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.66. 40,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $998.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

