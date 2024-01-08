VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 451,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 357,825 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.19.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 900,627 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 527,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 446,812 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,004,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

