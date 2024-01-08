Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,889,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 7.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $98,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. 819,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,674. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

