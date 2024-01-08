Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Keel Point LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

