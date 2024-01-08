Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VEA traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. 5,211,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

