Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. 7,409,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,336,539. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

