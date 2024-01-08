Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

