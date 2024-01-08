Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.