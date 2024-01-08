Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Cut by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

