Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 841,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

