Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $80.50. 808,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

