Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 2.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $136,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $66.26. 144,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,387. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

