Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.38

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.32, with a volume of 165706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

