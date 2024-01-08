Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,145. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

