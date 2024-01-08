Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.78. The company had a trading volume of 639,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,951. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.