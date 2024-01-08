Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $59,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,016. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.