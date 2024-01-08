Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.31. 95,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

