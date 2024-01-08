Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 557,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

