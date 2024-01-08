Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,939. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

