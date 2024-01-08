Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Trimmed by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,100,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 67,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.14. 452,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.