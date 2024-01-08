Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 6.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $56,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.24 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

