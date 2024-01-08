Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.