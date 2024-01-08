Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 521,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,674,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 344,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,643. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

