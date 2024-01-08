Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

VB stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.39. 230,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,283. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

