Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 15.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.70% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $451,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.02. 966,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

