Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 22.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $73.04. 6,721,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,209. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

