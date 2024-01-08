Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 3.6% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $101.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

