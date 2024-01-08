Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $149.00 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

