Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.17. 340,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,389. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,391. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

