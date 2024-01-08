Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $48.71. 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,585. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,875.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.