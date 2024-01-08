VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.36

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 401075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Up 9.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.
