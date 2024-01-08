Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.67. 97,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 230,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $782.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

