Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $25.73

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $26.38. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 61,790 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Veracyte Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

