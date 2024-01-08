Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.23 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

