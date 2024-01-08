Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $12,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. 63,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

