Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,192,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330,367. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $268.97 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average of $375.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.