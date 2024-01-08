Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.8% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

