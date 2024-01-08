Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,336,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

